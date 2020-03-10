ABC’s The Brides Casts Goran Višnjić as Count Dracula

Goran Višnjić as Nikola Tesla in Doctor Who | Screenshot: BBC America

ABC’s The Brides has found its Dracula! Deadline reports that the pilot (which hails from Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa) has cast actor Goran Višnjić (whom you probably recognize as Nikola Tesla from Doctor Who) in the blood-sucking role.

As the name suggests, the pilot follows Dracula’s three brides as they start over without their maker, with Deadline describing Višnjić’s vampire count as “the powerful, ageless, and iconic King of Night who ‘turned’ each of his three brides, Dracula is left for dead at his destroyed castle in the Carpathian mountains while his three wives—Cleo, Renée, and Lily—flee to start a new life together.”

Previously, it was reported that Gina Torres would be playing the role of Cleo Phillips, the leader of the Brides, whom Deadline described as “an imperious woman with a queenly manner —understandably, as she was a queen in her former life who was turned by Dracula after the death of her husband. Now a maven of New York City real estate, Cleo is challenged professionally by a mysterious newcomer—even as her ties to her sisters are dangerously fraying.”

While Renée’s actor has yet to be revealed, Variety reports that Katherine Reis (currently on Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in an ensemble role) will be playing youngest Bride Lily Stevens, “a striving singer in New York City whose relationship to a news reporter threatens to tear apart her marriage to her ‘sisters.’ In her former life, she braved the streets of Jack the Ripper’s London, until being “rescued” by Dracula.”

Meanwhile, according to Variety, Sophia Tatum (I Am Not Okay With This) will be playing Justine Strang, a fresh-off-the-bus model hiding a secret past with Dracula who ends up at middle Bride Renée Pélagie’s modeling agency, and Chris Mason (Broadchurch) will be playing Roland Grant, a real estate mogul vying for “professional supremacy” with Cleo while also harboring “secret ties” to Dracula.

The Brides will be written and executive produced by creator Aguirre-Sacasa, with Riverdale and Sabrina director Maggie Kiley directing and executive producing as well. Other executive producers include Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. As The Brides is a pilot, there’s no word yet on a release date.