Dive Into the Cover for To Sleep in a Sea of Stars, the Highly Anticipated Adult Novel From Christopher Paolini

We’re excited to share the cover for To Sleep in a Sea of Stars the brand new epic novel from New York Times bestselling author Christopher Paolini—publishing September 15th with Tor Books!

Exploring new worlds is all Kira Navárez ever dreamed of doing. But now she has found her nightmare.

On a distant planet ripe for a colony, she has discovered a relic previously unseen by human eyes.

It will transform her entirely and forever.

Humanity will face annihilation.

She is alone. We are not.

There is no going back.