Dive Into the Cover for To Sleep in a Sea of Stars, the Highly Anticipated Adult Novel From Christopher Paolini

We’re excited to share the cover for To Sleep in a Sea of Stars the brand new epic novel from New York Times bestselling author Christopher Paolini—publishing September 15th with Tor Books!
Exploring new worlds is all Kira Navárez ever dreamed of doing. But now she has found her nightmare.
On a distant planet ripe for a colony, she has discovered a relic previously unseen by human eyes.
It will transform her entirely and forever.
Humanity will face annihilation.
She is alone. We are not.
There is no going back.
Christopher Paolini was born in Southern California and has lived most of his life in Paradise Valley, Montana. He published his first novel, Eragon, in 2003 at the age of nineteen, and quickly became a publishing phenomenon. His Inheritence Cycle—Eragon and its three sequels—have sold nearly 40 million copies worldwide. To Sleep in a Sea of Stars is his first adult novel.
