The Sandman Is Getting an Audio Drama, Featuring Neil Gaiman as Narrator

Excellent news for everyone waiting impatiently for Netflix’s The Sandman: Neil Gaiman’s beloved DC series is getting another adaptation, The Hollywood Reporter reports. This time, it’s a multi-part Audible drama, featuring the author himself as narrator, and it will arrive much sooner than the TV series.

According to THR, Gaiman will also take on the roles of creative director and executive producer, while frequent collaborator Dirk Maggs (who previously adapted the radio play versions of Neverwhere, Stardust, Good Omens, and Anansi Boys) will write the script, direct, and executive produce.

Gaiman’s narration won’t be the only dulcet tones gracing the series. In a statement to the outlet, the author said that the DC/Audible production will feature “an all-star cast,” which has yet to be revealed. But fans won’t have to wait long to find out who’ll be voicing the Endless siblings et al. According to THR, the English version of the series will be released this summer, with French, German, Italian, and Spanish versions to come soon after.

Meanwhile, Gaiman remains hard at work adapting his cult series for Netflix. In November, he revealed that he’d finished writing the first episode and had already moved onto “plotting and breaking down” seasons 1 and 2. He also teased some other key details, including a constantly changing look for Dream/Morpheus, possible appearances from other iconic DC characters, and an updated setting changing the time period from the ’80s to the present. (This last tidbit could potentially set up a crossover episode or two with Netflix’s Locke & Key: in February, Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez announced a special Halloween issue of Locke & Key that will crossover into the Sandman universe, and Gaiman has said that season 1 of The Sandman will follow “Preludes & Nocturnes, and a little bit more.”)

There’s still no release date yet for Netflix’s The Sandman. In the meantime, check out our speculation for how seasons one and two could unfold.