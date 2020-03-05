Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Amazon Has Optioned Rebecca Roanhorse’s “Welcome to Your Authentic Indian Experience™”

Thu Mar 5, 2020 4:57pm 4 comments 4 Favorites [+]
Image: Rebecca Roanhorse

Rebecca Roanhorse has announced that her Hugo and Nebula Award-winning short story “Welcome to Your Authentic Indian Experience™” has been optioned by Amazon Studios for a potential film project.

New of the deal comes via Publishers Weekly, which explains that Amazon Studios has optioned the story for a film.

The short story first appeared in Apex Magazine in 2017 (you can listen to Levar Burton read it here), and is about a man named Jesse who works in in a VR company that provides “Vision Quest” journeys for digital tourists. Roanhorse uses the story to explore issues of cultural appropriation and identity, and the novel earned a number of awards, including the Hugo and Nebula. It was also a nominee for the Sturgeon Award and ended up on Locus’s recommended reading list.

A film option doesn’t necessarily guarantee that the story will actually be made into a movie, but it’s a good start in the process. But, Amazon is competing with the likes of Netflix and Disney for original content, and this is a story that feels very much like it would fit alongside 2018’s satirical Sorry to Bother You, which received a considerable critical for highlighting issues of race, wealth inequality, and appropriation, something that I’m sure Amazon would love to include in its lineup.

citation

Back to the top of the page

4 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.