Epix Adaptation of Stephen King’s Jerusalem’s Lot to Feature Emily Hampshire and Adrien Brody as Leads

"Yellow fade" by richard_north is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Epix’s adaptation of Stephen King’s short story Jerusalem’s Lot has found its leads. Deadline reports that the series, which will now be called Chapelwaite, has cast Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) as the female lead, opposite Adrien Brody.

The publication describes the series thusly:

Set in the 1850s, the series follows Captain Charles Boone (Brody), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in the small, seemingly sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. However, Charles will soon have to confront the secrets of his family’s sordid history, and fight to end the darkness that has plagued the Boones for generations.

Hampshire will play Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend Mount Holyoke College, and has returned home with an advance to write a story for the new and prestigious Atlantic Magazine. Her writer’s block lifts when Boone (Brody) arrives in town with his children, and despite her mother’s protests, Rebecca applies to be governess of the infamous Chapelwaite manor and the Boone family in order to write about them. In doing so, Rebecca will not only craft the next great gothic novel, she’ll unravel a mystery that has plagued her own family for years.

There’s no word yet on a release date for the series, which will feature Jason and Peter Filardi as showrunners.

Jerusalem’s Lot was first published in King’s first short story collection, 1978’s Night Shift. An epistolary tale, it’s told through a series of letters from Boone to a friend named “Bones” and serves as a prequel to ‘Salem’s LotChapelwaite will be the short story’s first screen adaptation, although it received an illustrated adaptation by artist Glenn Chadbourne in the first volume of Cemetery Dance’s The Secretary of Dreams collection.

