The Magicians’ Fifth Season Will Be Its Last

Tue Mar 3, 2020 11:44am 9 comments 1 Favorite [+]
Screenshot: SYFY

Heartbreaking news for everyone who’s dreamed of being adopted by the Physical Kids at Brakebills or bringing democracy to Fillory: SYFY has announced that The Magicians will be ending after its fifth and current season. A moment of silence, please, for a show very dear to the hearts of many at Tor.com HQ.

The Magicians has been a part of our SYFY family for five fantastic seasons,” SYFY said in a statement, according to SYFY Wire. “As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers, and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever.”

The series finale, entitled “Fillory and Further,” will air on April 1. The first four seasons are currently available to binge (and re-binge, and re-binge while we weep harder than we did after the season 4 finale) on Netflix.

