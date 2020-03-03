The CW’s Lost Boys Reboot Casts Rochelle Aytes in Lead Role

Screenshot: Warner Bros.

The CW’s reboot of The Lost Boys is picking up steam. A few days after unveiling a trio of new stars, Deadline reports the network has cast another lead role: Rochelle Aytes as Jackie, a version of Dianne Wiest’s character Lucy in the original 1987 film.

This version, according to Deadline, follows “a mother, Jackie (Aytes) and her Gen Z sons, Garrett …and Levi, [who] move to the seaside town where she grew up…[and] discover there’s a sinister reason the local cool kids sleep all day, party all night, never grow up and never get old. Family bonds are tested as the brothers find themselves on opposite sides of a mythological struggle.”

The publication describes Jackie’s character as “the single mother of Garrett and Levi,” who “has just moved back to the North Carolina seaside town she abandoned more than 20 years ago. Now she’s returning to take over her dad’s bed and breakfast, and perhaps, rekindle an old high school flame.”

Previously, it was reported that Branden Cook would be playing Garrett, a version of Jason Patric’s Michael character from the original movie, Lincoln Younes would be playing Benjamin, a version of Kiefer Sutherland’s David, and Ruby Cruz would be playing Elsie, a version of Jami Gertz’s Star.

This pilot is the CW’s second attempt to get a Lost Boys reboot off the ground. In May 2019, the CW authorized a redo after passing on the original pilot, which featured an entirely different cast. Then, in January, the network included it as one of its pilot orders for the 2020-2021 season, and as of now, none of the original actors are attached to the redo.

The CW’s Lost Boys will be written by Heather Mitchell and Rob Thomas, and directed by Marcos Siega. There’s no word yet on other cast-members, but it looks like they’ll be rolled out over the next few months.