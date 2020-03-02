Watch the Official Trailer for Artemis Fowl

Screenshot: Disney

Eoin Colfer’s beloved classic has finally found its way to the big screen. Disney has released the official trailer for its Artemis Fowl adaptation, giving us a better look at Artemis Fowl II (Ferdia Shaw), Artemis Fowl I (Colin Farrell), Butler (Nonso Anozie), Holly Short (Lara McDonnell), Mulch Diggums (Josh Gad), Commander Root (Judi Dench), and Opal Koboi (to-be-revealed).

The original YA series, first published in the early 2000s, follows the adventures of the titular 12-year-old criminal mastermind, who becomes entangled with the Fairy world after kidnapping elf cop Holly Short for ransom. Based on the trailer, it looks like the film will be deviating quite a bit from book 1, establishing Mulch and Holly as allies from the get-go and bringing in plot elements from book 2, in which Artemis has to rescue his father from the Russian Mafia. The movie’s storyline will follow Artemis as he enlists the help of the Lower Elements Police (LEPrecon) to try and save his father, who’s both the target of an international manhunt and the hostage of evil fairy mastermind Opal Koboi.

You’ll notice that Opal’s face and voice are kept hidden throughout the trailer, and with her actor’s identity kept tightly under wraps, we’re sure it’s all leading up to a huge reveal when Artemis Fowl arrives in theaters May 29.