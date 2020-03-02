Doctor Who Will Return With a Holiday Special Titled “Revolution of the Daleks”

Screenshot: BBC

How about that finale, huh? Don’t worry: we’ll keep this article spoiler-free, but with season 12 ending on such a game-changer of a cliff-hanger, fans are no doubt very impatient to find out what happens next in the Thirteenth Doctor’s saga. While we don’t yet know what that might be, we do know when we’ll know. On Sunday, BBC announced that the next Doctor Who episode will be a one-off holiday special entitled “Revolution of the Daleks.”

BREAKING: The Doctor will return in ‘Revolution of the Daleks’ 🙌 For more info 👉https://t.co/VtrBqa3IhQ #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/8kf34qRylk — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) March 1, 2020

“We can’t leave the Doctor there! On that cliffhanger! Well, we did,” showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a statement. “But rest assured, the Doctor and her friends will be back for a one-off extended Special around Christmas and New Year. (I don’t know when they’re going to put it on yet, otherwise we’d tell you!). There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year.”

According to the announcement, the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Ryan (Tosin Cole), Graham (Bradley Walsh), and Yaz (Mandip Gill) will all be starring in the episode.

This will hopefully be enough to tide fans over until season 13. Both Chibnall and Whittaker have announced that they’ll be returning for one more season of Doctor Who. A fourteenth season has also been confirmed, although no cast and crew have been announced, so it’s unclear if the show will move on to a new regeneration or stick with the Thirteenth Doctor.