AMC Releases Two New Teasers for The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Tue Feb 25, 2020
Screenshot: AMC

Walkers are going to be all over our TVs this spring. Two days after The Walking Dead season 10’s mid-season premiere, AMC has released two new teasers for its spin-off show, The Walking Dead: World Beyond. 

Previous trailers were more focused on hashing out the premise of the show, which follows a motley crew of sheltered teens setting out into the zombie-infested wilderness after growing up in a gated community. The new teasers, on the other hand, are more character-driven. In the first, subtitled “Future,” we finally find out why the kids leave home. We’re also properly introduced to two adult characters, played by Annet Mahendru and Nico Tortorella, who are tasked with protecting the kids on their cross-country odyssey. Finally, we get some more footage of Julia Ormond’s villain, who appears to be a higher-up in the mysterious three rings organization.

The second teaser, “New World,” is pretty light on plot. It’s more of a music video-esque showcase of the main characters, but it does contain a few details that give us a better sense of our heroes’ personalities.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres April 12.

