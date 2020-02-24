Watch Author Tochi Onyebuchi Talk on The Daily Show About the Role of Sci-Fi/Fantasy in Modern Life

Screenshot: Comedy Central

Last week, Riot Baby author Tochi Onyebuchi appeared on The Daily Show, speaking to host Trevor Noah about the history of sci-fi and fantasy as a place of social commentary, storytelling as a “vehicle” for engaging with real-life issues, why Riot Baby is not a “dystopian” novel, what superpower he’d have, and more. Check out the clip below!

Onyebuchi previously appeared on Noah’s podcast On Second Thought back in November, which you can listen to here. You can also find an excerpt from the first chapter of Riot Baby over here, as well as the author’s essay on how worldbuilding can’t neglect race.

Available now from Tor.com Publishing, Riot Baby is Onyebuchi’s adult fiction debut. Here’s a full synopsis: