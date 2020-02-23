Tor.com

Marvel Confirms 2021 Releases for Loki, What If?, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye

Sun Feb 23, 2020 8:57am 4 comments 1 Favorite [+]
Credit: Marvel Studios

After Star Wars took the Disney+ limelight with the release of The Mandalorian last year, Marvel Studios is set to jump into the streaming world this year with its own shows: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision are each slated for release in August and December, respectively.

Now, Marvel has confirmed the next batch of shows that’ll debut in 2021: Loki, What If…?, Ms. Marvel, and Hawkeye.

The rough release window comes thanks to toymaker Hasbro, which has spent this past weekend at the New York Toy Fair, showing off some of the new toys that’ll be coming just in time for this year’s holiday season. The announcement doesn’t come with exact release dates or months.

Image: Hasbro

Hasbro’s schedule also includes the theatrical side of things for 2021: Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (set for release on February 12th, 2021), Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, (May 7th, 2021, despite some issues with its director), Spider-man 3 (July 16th, 2021), and Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5th, 2021).

Earlier this month, Disney unveiled a first look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, showing off a taste of what to expect from those shows, but didn’t provide a concrete release date for any of them. Presumably, Loki will debut early in 2021, given that it’s already being advertised, with the rest to follow throughout the remainder of the year.

The streaming shows are part of a much larger slate that Marvel has unveiled. In addition to its 2021 slate, the studio also has shows about Moon Knight and She-Hulk coming, presumably in 2022. Disney is placing a lot of emphasis on Disney +: not only does it have its two Marvel shows coming this year, but also a second season (and potentially other spinoffs) of The Mandalorian. 2021 will bring four additional Marvel shows and two additional Star Wars ones: giving consumers plenty of reason to hang onto their Disney + subscriptions for years to come.

