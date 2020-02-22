Sleight Director J.D. Dillard Tapped To Develop New Star Wars Movie

With Rise of Skywalker in the rearview mirror, Lucasfilm and Disney are working to figure out what the future is for the Star Wars franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they’ve brought on Sleight director J.D. Dillard and Luke Cage and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. writer Matt Owens to develop a new project for the franchise.

There aren’t any further details about the project — or even how it might be released. THR says that LFL and Disney haven’t decided whether it’ll be a theatrical release, or if it’ll be released on Disney’s streaming service, Disney +. It’s not certain if Dillard will be tasked with directing the project if it makes it through the development pipeline.

Disney has a number of projects that it’s considering for its post-Rise of Skywalker world. Later this month, we’ll get word about a mysterious novel and comic publishing project called Project Luminous, which could be set in some different time period. On the film front, there are some other projects: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is currently developing a film trilogy, Marvel’s Kevin Feige has a film that he’s developing, and Taika Waititi is apparently being courted for a project.

Those projects are likely years away, however, as Lucasfilm puts its focus on Disney + and as Disney allows the franchise to take a bit of a break in theaters. A second season of The Mandalorian is coming in October, the series about Rogue One’s Cassian Andor is on track to begin production later this year, and the Obi-Wan series is coming, although potentially a little later than expected.