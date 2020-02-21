The Witcher Casts Seven New Characters, Including a Game of Thrones Alum

Photo: Netflix

Production on season 2 of The Witcher has finally begun, with Netflix announcing seven new additions to the cast, including Kristofer Hivju (aka Tormund from Game of Thrones) as Nivellen.

Here’s the full breakdown of new cast members, according to Deadline:

While no official character descriptions were available, fans will recognize all these names as characters from Andrzej Sapkowski’s books. Coen, Eskel, and Lambert are all witchers, Nivellen is a cursed man who lives in the woods, Vereena is a bruxa (or vampire) involved with Nivellen, Lydia is Vilgefortz’s assistant, and Francesca is a sorceress and elven queen.

Season 2 will also feature at least one original character. Earlier this month, it was reported that Carmel Laniado had been cast as Violet, who does not appear in the books and whom Deadline described as “a young girl whose playful and whimsical demeanour is a front for a smarter and more sadistic character.”

Netflix has yet to release any official plot synopsis for The Witcher‘s second season, but showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has been quite forthcoming about the stories she wants to explore. Previously, she revealed that season 2 will dig deeper into Fringilla’s past, explore the Nilfgaardians beyond their roles as villains, feature a “much more linear” storyline, drop more “tidbits of witcher lore,” and include more queer representation, among other additions. A full list of details can be found over at her r/Wiedźmin AMA.

The Witcher season 2 will arrive on Netflix some time in 2021. Fans should also keep an eye out for a standalone anime film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, headed by Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo, which will be released on the streaming service but does not yet have an official release date.