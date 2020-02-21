Steven Universe to End After Next 10 Episodes

Screenshot: Cartoon Network

Steven Universe is saying its goodbyes. Variety has reported that the Cartoon Network show will conclude after its next 10 episodes.

The first of these will debut on March 6, according to the outlet, and viewers can expect a four-part series finale on March 27.

“I’m so excited for the final episodes of ‘Steven Universe Future’ to be out in the world, and so grateful to our audience for supporting our show for all these years. It has been an eye-opening experience to meet the community that has come together around the show: I have been so moved, and I have felt so seen,” creator Rebecca Sugar said in a statement, according to Variety. “I have always been a firm believer in the power of cartoons, and these days it’s undeniable: the friendships forged over this show, the artists inspired to draw, the families that watched together and saw each other in these characters, fill me with awe and renew my love of animation every day. Though our epilogue series is coming to a close, please trust that like us, these characters will always be growing, changing, and supporting each other. From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much for watching our show.”

There’s no word yet on whether Sugar has any plans for additional films or a spin-off series set in the world of the show, although Variety certainly interpreted her statement as a “hint” at more to come.