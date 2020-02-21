Tor.com

Castlevania Adds 10 New Characters to Season 3

Fri Feb 21, 2020 10:47am 1 comment 1 Favorite [+]
Screenshot: Netflix

With Castlevania returning for a third season on March 5, Netflix has revealed the voice actors and character designs for 10 new additions to the cast.

The streaming service made the announcement with a video on Twitter featuring new and returning cast-members alongside their respective characters.

Here’s the full breakdown of the new characters, according to IGN:

Earlier this week, the streaming service also released the first official trailer for its upcoming season.

Here’s the official synopsis, from Netflix’s YouTube channel:

Belmont and Sypha settle into a village with sinister secrets, Alucard mentors a pair of admirers, and Isaac embarks on a quest to locate Hector.

