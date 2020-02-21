Castlevania Adds 10 New Characters to Season 3

With Castlevania returning for a third season on March 5, Netflix has revealed the voice actors and character designs for 10 new additions to the cast.
The streaming service made the announcement with a video on Twitter featuring new and returning cast-members alongside their respective characters.
The cast of Castlevania is back for Season Three with some new additions that promise to get your blood flowing…” pic.twitter.com/6xT8GwlNcP
— NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 20, 2020
Here’s the full breakdown of the new characters, according to IGN:
- Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenore
- Rila Fukushima as Sumi
- Jason Isaacs as The Judge
- Yasmine al Massri as Morana
- Ivana Milicevic as Striga
- Navid Negahban as Sala
- Bill Nighy as Saint Germain
- Lance Reddick as The Captain
- Barbara Steele as Miranda
- Toru Uchikado as Taka
Earlier this week, the streaming service also released the first official trailer for its upcoming season.
Here’s the official synopsis, from Netflix’s YouTube channel:
Belmont and Sypha settle into a village with sinister secrets, Alucard mentors a pair of admirers, and Isaac embarks on a quest to locate Hector.
Comment Preview