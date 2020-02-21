Castlevania Adds 10 New Characters to Season 3

Screenshot: Netflix

With Castlevania returning for a third season on March 5, Netflix has revealed the voice actors and character designs for 10 new additions to the cast.

The streaming service made the announcement with a video on Twitter featuring new and returning cast-members alongside their respective characters.

The cast of Castlevania is back for Season Three with some new additions that promise to get your blood flowing…” pic.twitter.com/6xT8GwlNcP — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 20, 2020

Here’s the full breakdown of the new characters, according to IGN:

Earlier this week, the streaming service also released the first official trailer for its upcoming season.

Here’s the official synopsis, from Netflix’s YouTube channel: