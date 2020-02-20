Tor.com

A New Trailer for Westworld Teases a Robot / Human Clash

Thu Feb 20, 2020 4:16pm 1 comment 1 Favorite [+]
Image: HBO

HBO has released a new trailer for its upcoming third season of Westworld. The action-packed trailer shows just how far the series is straying from its original, wild west theme park-set roots.

We got our first good look at the upcoming season back at San Diego Comic-Con last year, which showed off the near future that it’s set in, as well as some other parks, like one set during the Second World War. Another teaser released earlier this year gave us a hard date for when the show was set: 2058, and charted out a future timeline for how we got to that point.

This new teaser (along with a fantastic rendition of “Sweet Child o’ Mine” by Guns n’ Roses) shows that we’re in for plenty of robot-against-human action. Delores is out in our world, and she has some ambitious plans to enact some major changes, along with other robots in the world. At the same time, it looks like Maeve is making her own way in the world, and is tasked to track down and kill Delores.

Along the way, we see Caleb, (Aaron Paul’s new character), who seems to be an ally of Delores’s, Ed Harris, some fantastic-looking imagery and futuristic technology (robots! Tesla-looking cars! Flying cars!), and quite a bit more.

Fortunately, we don’t have too much longer to wait. Season 3 debuts on HBO on March 15th.

