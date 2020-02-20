Chris Chibnall Will Return as Showrunner for a Third Season of Doctor Who

Screenshot: BBC

Chris Chibnall isn’t going anywhere. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Doctor Who showrunner revealed that he’s “absolutely” returning for a third season.

“We are already planning the stories,” he told the publication. “Once you see the end of this series, you’ll realize there are some stories we’re already setting in train for next series. We have very big, ambitious plans for our third series together.”

As for when those might come to fruition, Chibnall said viewers could “hopefully” see season 13 arrive sometime next year.

Back in January, Jodie Whittaker announced that she’ll be playing the Thirteenth Doctor for at least one more season. “I absolutely adore it,” she told EW. “At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!”

There’s no word yet on whether any other actors will be reprising their roles, although we won’t be surprised if the Doctor’s companions (Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill, and Bradley Walsh) will return as well.

Previously, Doctor Who seasons 13 and 14 were both confirmed. While continuing to air on BBC America, they’ll also be made available on HBO Max, which will make all previous 12 seasons available to stream.

The next episode of Doctor Who season 12 airs this Sunday on BBC America. In the meantime, catch up with our recaps and find out what to expect in the two-part season finale.