Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Suburbia Is a Hellish Loop in the New Trailer for Vivarium

Tue Feb 18, 2020 12:52pm 6 comments 2 Favorites [+]
Screenshot: Vertigo Releasing

We’re all familiar with the certain kind of dull, hellish malaise that hangs over suburban life, with its pedantic grass-height requirements and condiment-colored conformity, but Vivarium takes it to a whole new level. The official UK trailer for the sci-fi thriller dropped today, and whew, is it claustrophobic.

Gemma (Imogen Poots) and Tom (Jesse Eisenberg) are just a young couple on the lookout for a nice, affordable home. Enter the world’s worst real estate agent, who shows them an expansive tract of identical houses all painted the same nauseating green. When they try to leave, however, they find themselves trapped, doomed to drive endlessly through the looping neighborhood or pick a house and settle down. And when a baby arrives in a cardboard box, their nightmare only gets worse.

Vivarium arrives in theaters and on VOD March 27.

citation

Back to the top of the page

6 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.