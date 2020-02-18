Tor.com

It’s “Bloody Chaos” in the Trailer for Castlevania Season 3

Tue Feb 18, 2020
Castlevania is back! Netflix has released the trailer for season 3 of its hit anime series by Adi Shankar and Warren Ellis.

Spoilers ahead, obviously, for Castlevania seasons 1 and 2. 

In the aftermath of season 2, Dracula is now dead, having succumbed to patricide at the hand of his son Alucard. But, as the title cards promise, “evil never stays buried.” In Wallachia, night creatures are picking off humans one by one. And as Carmilla threatens to turn the human race into her personal blood bank, Belmont and Sypha have to find a solution before it’s too late. But she’s far from the only evil who’s resurfaced: as the eagle-eyed folks over at Polygon noticed, it looks like our heroes will have to face off against Legion/Granfaloon, Malachi, and some other old baddies as well.

Here’s the official synopsis, from Netflix’s YouTube channel:

Belmont and Sypha settle into a village with sinister secrets, Alucard mentors a pair of admirers, and Isaac embarks on a quest to locate Hector.

Castlevania returns to Netflix on March 5.

