A Teenager Develops Telekinesis in the First Trailer for I Am Not Okay With This

Screenshot: Netflix

What if Carrie had been given a supportive Stranger Things-esque friend group, access to a guidance counselor, and a diary? That seems to be the premise of Netflix’s new series, I Am Not Okay With This, which released its first trailer on Monday.

Things kick off with an obvious homage to Stephen King’s first novel, as Sydney (played by It star Sophia Lillis) runs from the cops covered in a pig blood-like substance. “Dear Diary,” she intones, “go fuck yourself.” Sydney has a problem with rage, which she lets out by breaking pencils, snipping off her bangs in class, and kicking over trash cans. But one day, while in a particularly tempestuous mood, she completely rips out a stop sign with just her mind. Things only escalate from there as she navigates high school, deals with a crush on her best friend Dina (Sofia Bryant), starts a friendship with her neighbor (and apparent barefoot activist) Stanley (It’s Wyatt Olef), and well, just see for yourself.

I Am Not Okay With This is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman, author of The End of the F***ing World. It boasts the producers of Stranger Things and The End of the F***ing World director Jonathan Entwistle, who described the series as “X-Men meets The Breakfast Club meets Lady Bird.” The series arrives on Netflix February 26.