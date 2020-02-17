Watch the First Trailer for Apple’s Amazing Stories Reboot

Image: Apple

Apple has finally released its first look at its upcoming science fiction anthology series, Amazing Stories, which is set to debut on Apple TV + on March 6th.

The series is a remake of the original NBC series helmed by Steven Spielberg that aired in 1985, itself named for Hugo Gernsback’s iconic pulp magazine that helped found the modern genre.

The trailer gives us an idea of what to expect when the series debuts. The five episodes, titled “The Rift,” “Signs of Life,” “Dynoman and the Volt” and “The Heat” looks like a promising mix of stories, from a grandfather (Robert Forster — who died last October) who develops superpowers, UFOs during World War II (something that Spielberg has long been fascinated with), and more.

The project has been in the works for half a decade. NBC announced that it was rebooting the series in 2015, with Bryan Fuller (American Gods, Hannibal, Pushing Daisies) set to write and produce the series. Two years later, Apple announced that it picked up the as part of its new streaming service, Apple TV+. However, Fuller and fellow producer Hart Hanson dropped the project in due to creative differences, and Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (LOST, Once Upon A Time, andTron: Legacy) came on to replace them. In November, Apple launched the platform, and the show now joins a growing slate of original projects, such as For All Mankind, See, The Morning Show, and Servant.