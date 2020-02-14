Netflix Drops a Surprise Teaser For Stranger Things 4

Screenshot: Netflix

Netflix has dropped a first look at its upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things, featuring the return of none other than…well, you’ll see.

Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 3.

Netflix released the third season of its hit series Stranger Things last summer, once again featuring the Hawkins gang as they face off against interdimensional monsters, as well as an army of Soviet soldiers hidden deep under the city’s mall.

That season ended with a surprise: Hopper (David Harbour) sacrificing himself to once again close a breach between universes, seemingly dying in the process. But a post-credits teaser hinted that Hopper had somehow ended up in Kamchatka, Russia. Today’s short clip confirms that Hopper did indeed survive the blast, and that somehow, he ended up in a Soviet prison.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the clip coincides with the start of production on Season 4, which quotes Matt and Ross Duffer as saying that “we’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway—and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper.”

“It’s not all good news for our ‘American. He is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything…”

What does this mean for what’s to come? Presumably, some sort of effort on his part (and that of the kids) to try and get home, while dealing with the Demigorgons that the Soviets seem to be breeding, as well as trouble back where it all started in Indiana.

Unfortunately, the clip didn’t say when Season 4 would premiere.