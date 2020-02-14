Mark Hamill Cast as Skeletor in Kevin Smith’s Beautifully Deranged Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Kevin Smith just cast the perfect person to voice Skeletor in his upcoming Netflix animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Mark Hamill.

The rest of the cast list? It is also perfect and insane. Follow.

Joining Hamill will be Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood (Legacies) as He-Man/Prince Adam, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Teela, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), Stephen Root (Office Space) Cringer. Alan Oppenheimer, the original voice for Skeletor will voice Moss Man, while Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series), will voice Mer-Man.

Wait there’s more.

The cast of Masters of the Universe: Revelation is POWERFUL! pic.twitter.com/c2JSMuBSRD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 14, 2020

The series, directed by Kevin Smith, is a sequel to the original series, and will carry over some of the storylines, rather than rebooting the show from scratch.

What really makes this perfect is Hamill as Skeletor. While he’s easily best known for playing Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, Hamill has forged an equally impressive career as a voice actor, most notably providing the distinctive Joker in Batman: The Animated Series. Given Skeletor’s shrill and gravely voice, Hamill is truly the best person for the job. Listen:

Will we see a crossover with She-Ra and the Princesses of Power?

Which Netflix also produces?

…

Oh this is going to be so good.