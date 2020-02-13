Here’s Our First Look at Matt Reeves’ Batman

Image: Matt Reeves

A new version of the Batman is coming. Cloverfield and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves director is currently shooting a new film featuring the caped crusader, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. While the film isn’t slated to hit theaters until June 25th, 2021, Reeves shared a first look at what his version of the character will look like.

The footage he shared is from a camera test of the costume, depicting Pattinson’s Batman in a dim environment lit with red. Reeves noted that director of photography Greig Fraser shot the clip, while composer Michael Giacchino provided the music for it, potentially giving us an idea of the atmosphere that they’re shooting for with this film.

Batman has appeared in a number of films and television shows, and each film comes with a new conception of the costume, from Adam West’s comical depiction in the 1966 Batman film and television series, to Michael Keaton’s faithful depiction in the 1989 film, George Clooney’s decisive, campy take in 1997’s Batman & Robin to Christopher Nolan’s and Christian Bale’s gritty and realistic take on the character in the Dark Knight trilogy.

Reeves’ film is a standalone project that isn’t connected to any of the other recent DC films. In addition to Pattinson, it’ll star Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Slina Kyle / Catwoman, and Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler.

Pattinson’s costume looks as though it draws from the realistic spectrum of things, and has a real tactical look to it, with various plates of armor and a wicked-looking bat symbol on the chest. It’s a cool look, even if the scene reminds me a little of Netflix’s Daredevil.