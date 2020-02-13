Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

HBO Max Is Reportedly In Talks to Adapt Fantasy Podcast The Two Princes

Thu Feb 13, 2020 11:59am 1 comment 2 Favorites [+]

The Two Princes could be coming to the small screen! Deadline reports that HBO Max is “in final negotiations” with Spotify to turn the fantasy podcast into a 60-minute animated special.

Here’s the official synopsis for season 1, from Gimlet Media:

When Prince Rupert sets out to break the mysterious curse that’s destroying his kingdom, he’s ready to face whatever dastardly villain or vile monster stands in his way. What he isn’t prepared for are the bewildering new emotions he feels when he meets the handsome Amir, a rival prince on a quest to save his own realm. Forced to team up, the two princes soon discover that the only thing more difficult than saving their kingdoms is following their hearts.

Directed by Mimi O’Donnell and written by Kevin Christopher Snipes, The Two Princes features the voice acting of Noah Galvin, Ari’el Stachel, Samira Wiley, Ali Stroker, Cynthia Erivo, and Tonya Pinkins. Both seasons 1 and 2 have been released, and can be found on Spotify, Gimlet’s website, and elsewhere.

There’s no word yet on whether any of the voice actors will be reprising their roles for the adaptation, which will be written by Snipes. According to Deadline, the series will be animated by Warner Horizon/Warner Bros. Animation and executive produced by Gimlet Pictures’ Chris Giliberti and Justin McGoldrick.

citation

Back to the top of the page

1 Comment

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.