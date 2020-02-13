HBO Max Is Reportedly In Talks to Adapt Fantasy Podcast The Two Princes

The Two Princes could be coming to the small screen! Deadline reports that HBO Max is “in final negotiations” with Spotify to turn the fantasy podcast into a 60-minute animated special.

Here’s the official synopsis for season 1, from Gimlet Media:

When Prince Rupert sets out to break the mysterious curse that’s destroying his kingdom, he’s ready to face whatever dastardly villain or vile monster stands in his way. What he isn’t prepared for are the bewildering new emotions he feels when he meets the handsome Amir, a rival prince on a quest to save his own realm. Forced to team up, the two princes soon discover that the only thing more difficult than saving their kingdoms is following their hearts.

Directed by Mimi O’Donnell and written by Kevin Christopher Snipes, The Two Princes features the voice acting of Noah Galvin, Ari’el Stachel, Samira Wiley, Ali Stroker, Cynthia Erivo, and Tonya Pinkins. Both seasons 1 and 2 have been released, and can be found on Spotify, Gimlet’s website, and elsewhere.

There’s no word yet on whether any of the voice actors will be reprising their roles for the adaptation, which will be written by Snipes. According to Deadline, the series will be animated by Warner Horizon/Warner Bros. Animation and executive produced by Gimlet Pictures’ Chris Giliberti and Justin McGoldrick.