Disney is Working on an Aladdin 2

Thu Feb 13, 2020

Disney’s live-action remake Aladdin earned more than a billion dollars at the global box office last year, all but assuring that it would follow up with a sequel. Word broke yesterday that Disney is developing a sequel.

According to Variety, producers have spent the last six months “figuring out what direction to take the film,” and they’ve apparently settled on a story. The project is still in early development, and it’s not known if director Guy Ritchie and stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, or Naomi Scott will return.

Variety also notes that unlike the prior Aladdin animated sequel, The Return of Jafaar, this sequel will be a regular theatrical release, not the modern straight-to-home release equivalent that Disney + now represents. The sequel also won’t follow the same path as the original animated stories, and is “completely original.”

Aladdin Updates the Original in a Meaningful Way

In addition to this project, Disney is apparently also pondering a spinoff for Disney +, about Prince Anders, who was played by Billy Magnussen in the film. At least with a direct sequel to the film, Massoud will likely be back, which is welcome news, considering that he explained last year that he hadn’t “had a single audition since Aladdin came out.”

