A Group of Film Students Try to Re-Make The Goonies in a New Pilot from Fox

The Goonies turns 35 this year, which means it’s officially existed in pop culture long enough to spawn an entire TV series about a group of kids bonding over making a shot-for-shot remake of the film. That’s the premise of a new pilot just picked up by Fox, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Here’s the official logline, from THR:

After failing to make it in New York and carrying a heavy secret with her, Stella Cooper returns to her distressed automotive hometown to substitute teach. She finds inspiration, hope and ultimately salvation when she agrees to help three students who are pursuing their filmmaking dreams by putting on an impossibly ambitious shot-for-shot remake of one of their favorite movies —The Goonies. Over the course of the season of the potential series, their passion will inspire a town in desperate need of hope in this love letter to the power of cinema, storytelling and dreams.

The as-yet untitled drama will be written by Sarah Watson (The Bold Type, Parenthood) and directed and executive produced by Greg Mottola (Superbad, The Newsroom). There’s no word yet on a cast.

In case you haven’t seen it, The Goonies is a 1985 adventure movie about a band of kids—the titular Goonies—who unwittingly embark on a swashbuckling adventure involving pirate treasure, booby trapped underground tunnels, and a sinister crime family while battling gentrification. And if you have, here’s 10 facts you might not know about the making of the film.