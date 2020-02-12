Cynthia Erivo to Star In and Produce Film Adaptation of Sci-Fi Podcast Carrier

Cynthia Erivo in The Outsider | Screenshot: HBO

The sci-fi podcast Carrier is heading to the big screen! Deadline reports that Cynthia Erivo will be reprising her role as Raylene in a film adaptation of the podcast, which she will also produce.

According to Deadline, Carrier creator Dan Blank will write and direct. This will be audio studio QCode’s first feature film adaptation, reports the outlet, although more “pod-to-screen adaptations” are currently in development. There’s no word on what those might be, but QCode’s current line-up of shows include the Rami Malek-starring Blackout, about a nation-wide blackout, and The Edge of Sleep, about a global epidemic where sleep causes death.

Here’s an official synopsis from QCode’s website:

What happens when a truck driver picks up a loaded trailer, but has no idea what’s really inside? Tony, Grammy, and Emmy award winner Cynthia Erivo journeys down a dark and lonely highway in this original scripted thriller from Qcode and creator Dan Blank. With immersive audio techniques that create a dimensional listening experience, the audience is strongly advised to use caution, wear headphones if possible, and listen… carefully.

All 7 episodes are currently available on Apple Podcasts. There’s no word yet on a storyline, additional cast members, or a production schedule. In the meantime, Erivo can currently be seen starring in HBO’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Outsider.