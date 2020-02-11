Sounds Like Production Has Begun on Season 2 of Locke & Key

Screenshot: Netflix

Locke & Key fans rejoice! It looks as though the team behind the Netflix series is already hard at work on a second season. Speaking to Collider, showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill revealed that although Netflix has yet to pick up season 2, the streaming service has paid for a writers’ room.

Potential spoilers ahead for Locke & Key season 1.

“We’re in the middle of writing Season 2, so we’re optimistic and hopeful that we’re gonna get a chance to make Season 2,” Cuse said. Averill added the next season will be a mix of original stories and plotlines from Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comic book.

“There definitely are stories left in the comics that we want to hold onto, to use in future seasons,” she told Collider.

As for what these might be, the creators kept most details under wraps, revealing only that season 2 will contain “some cool revelations.” The lore experts over at Decider, however, had some ideas, pointing out that season 1 mostly only covered volumes 1-3 (“Welcome to Lovecraft,” “Head Games,” and “Crown of Shadows”), leaving much of the material (and plenty of keys!) from volumes 4-6 (Keys to the Kingdom,” “Clockworks” and “Alpha & Omega”) ripe for the picking: in particular, the history of Keyhouse, which dates back to the Revolutionary War.

It looks as though they might be onto something. Speaking to The Wrap, Averill singled out the historical elements of the mythology as something to explore.

“I really love those elements of the comic when they go back to Revolutionary War times,” she told the publication. “It’s such a rich mythology that Joe has written, so we are definitely excited to find these flashback moments and tell stories that are also related to our present and revealing how the keys got made and how the Black Door came to be. All of those stories in the comic are so rich and so fun and inform so much of the present-day stories that we are excited to be able to tell more of it in the future. And [Cuse and I] both love doing flashbacks. So that’s something I would love to see more of in our show.”

Averill and Cuse shared some other key tidbits in the interview as well, which you can check out in the above link. In the meantime, all 10 episodes of season 1 are up for streaming.