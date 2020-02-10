Loki Head Writer Michael Waldron Joins Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Screenshot: Marvel Studios

It looks like the Doctor Strange sequel is recruiting a new writer from elsewhere in the MCU. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Loki head writer Michael Waldron has been tapped to take on the project.

The news comes less than a week after Variety reported that Sam Raimi is in negotiations to direct. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been on the lookout for a new director since January after Scott Derickson departed the film “due to creative differences.” While Raimi himself has yet to confirm or deny his involvement with the sequel, the choice comes with Derickson’s blessing:

I’ve worked with Sam Raimi. One of the nicest people I’ve known in the film business, and as a director, a true living legend. What a great choice to take over Doctor Strange. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) February 6, 2020

As for the new writer, Waldron’s other writing credits include Rick and Morty (which he also produced), the forthcoming Starz drama Heels (which he created), and the forthcoming USA show Florida Man, according to THR.

Back in October, news broke that The Turning’s Jade Bartlett would be writing Doctor Strange 2. It’s unclear if Waldron’s involvement means Bartlett is out, or if the “first scary MCU film” angle touted by Marvel will remain. Raimi, for his part, is well known for his contributions to the horror genre, which include The Evil Dead films and Drag Me to Hell.

Waldron’s new role also raises another question: Is it part of a larger move by Disney/Marvel to have the writers on their Disney+ shows tackle their MCU movies, possibly for continuity/crossover purposes? In January, news broke that WandaVision staff writer Megan McDonnell is “in final negotiations” to take on the Captain Marvel sequel. WandaVision will also feature an adult version of Captain Marvel character Monica Rambeau, to be played by If Beale Street Could Talk’s Teyonah Parris.

Does this mean Loki will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? We’ll find out when the film hits theaters on May 7, 2021. Either way, we’re sure it will feature plenty of Easter eggs and cameos. Our money’s on Spider-Man, and possibly even Deadpool, in keeping with the Multiverse theme.