V.E. Schwab’s Next Novel–The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue–Arrives on October 6, 2020

France, 1714: in a moment of desperation, a young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever—and is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

Thus begins the extraordinary life of Addie LaRue, an adventure that will play out across centuries and continents, across history and art, as a young woman learns how far she will go to leave her mark on the world.

But everything changes when, after nearly 300 years, Addie stumbles across a young man in a hidden bookstore, and he remembers her name.

Tor Books has announced that New York Times-bestselling author V.E. Schwab will return with The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, hitting shelves on October 6, 2020.

In the vein of The Time Traveler’s Wife, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue delivers a standalone story from author V.E. Schwab. During a quick update on the book’s progress from back in July 2019, Schwab explained a little bit more about the story and its romantic underpinnings.

