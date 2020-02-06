Superman & Lois Series Casts the Couple’s Teenage Sons

Screenshot: The CW

Last month, news broke that Superman and Lois Lane were getting their very own Arrowverse spin-off series, Superman & Lois, to explore their lives post-Crisis on Infinite Earths. This week, we got an idea of what that might be: Deadline reports that the CW has cast actors Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin as the couple’s teenage sons.

Spoilers ahead for Crisis on Infinite Earths.

But first, some friendly spoiler space!

Did you know there’s another Arrowverse spin-off in the making?

This one revolves around another super-child, Mia Smoak/Queen, the future daughter of Oliver and Felicity.

Crisis ended with a huge re-boot of the universe, and in the ensuing do-over, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) revealed to Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) that they actually have two kids instead of one. Previous synopses only revealed that the couple would be dealing with the “stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society,” leading us to assume that they’d probably be raising a universe-reset version of the baby (now babies) we saw at the beginning of the Crisis storyline. Instead, it looks as though they’ll be taking on some superhero angst:

“Elsass’ Jonathan is clean-cut, modest and kind-hearted, with an aw-shucks attitude that somehow doesn’t seem dated,” Deadline reported. “Garfin’s Jordan is wildly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits his interactions with people, and consequently, Jordan prefers to spend most of his free time alone, playing video games.”

As for the explanation behind their ages—Did the universe re-set somehow lead to the couple having these kids way earlier? Do superchildren just age different? Are they actually Large Adult Sons with a serious case of Kryptonite-induced arrested development?—we’re guessing they’ll save that for when the series premieres. One thing this casting reveal does seem to debunk is the rumor that the show would revolve around Superman and Lois raising Jonathan Kent (Superboy) alongside an adopted Damian Wayne (Robin). According to Deadline, Jonathan and Jordan are “believed to be twins.” Then again, maybe that’s just there to throw us off and Jordan is somehow actually Damian with his memories wiped, who knows?

We’ll find out when Superman & Lois airs. There’s no word yet on an official release date, but IMDb has October 2020 down as the series premiere.