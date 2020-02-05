The Plot of Susanna Clarke’s New Book Piranesi Sounds Wild

Image: Bloomsbury

Ever since author Susanna Clarke published Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrellin 2004, readers have been waiting for more. The Ladies of Grace Adieu aside, the writer has kept a bit of a low profile since then…until word broke in 2019 that she had completed a new novel titled Piranesi, and that it would hit bookstores in Fall of 2020!

Now, Entertainment Weekly has revealed a book trailer, cover, and spoken with Clarke a bit on what the novel is about.

We are thrilled to reveal the cover for Piranesi, the new novel from Susanna Clarke, set to be one of the literary treats of 2020. Steeped in gothic atmosphere and supernatural lore; what are the secrets of the House? Pre-order your signed copy here: https://t.co/TsE4XEMhR3 pic.twitter.com/6xB3IT4ObM — Waterstones (@Waterstones) February 5, 2020

The Bookseller revealed the synopsis for Piranesi last year:

“Piranesi has always lived in the House. It has hundreds if not thousands of rooms and corridors, imprisoning an ocean. A watery labyrinth. Once in a while he sees his friend, The Other, who needs Piranesi for his scientific research into A Great and Secret Knowledge. Piranesi records his findings in his journal. Then messages begin to appear; all is not what it seems. A terrible truth unravels as evidence emerges of another person and perhaps even another world outside the House’s walls.”

EW revealed the cover for the novel (you can see it on the website), and spoke with Clarke, who added a bit more information: Piranesi “has walked long distances but never yet found an end to the House. His passion for science and data is shared by his one friend — a person he calls the Other who he sees on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“But what else does the labyrinth contain? Is there in fact another human being somewhere? And if so, what are their intentions? Messages appear on the pavements, forcing Piranesi to begin questioning everything he knows about the world.”

Along with the cover, EW has revealed that the book will hit stores on September 15th, 2020.