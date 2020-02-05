Are We Getting a New Character in Season 2 of The Witcher? The Question of “Violet”

Photo: Netflix

Since season 1 dropped on Netflix, The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has been slowly sharing bits and pieces of things to watch out for in season 2, including a “much more linear” structure, more deep-dives into the Nilfgaardians’ (specifically Fringilla’s) backstories, and “a whole new set of fun characters.”

Now, it looks like we may have our first new character created specifically for season 2. Deadline reports that actress Carmel Laniado has joined season 2 in a supporting role as Violet, “a young girl whose playful and whimsical demeanour is a front for a smarter and more sadistic character.”

This character reveal itself is significant, since Violet doesn’t exist in Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, which means season 2 will feature at least one original character. But this bit of news could also give us a major clue about The Witcher‘s storyline heading into the second season.

Spoilers ahead for The Witcher season 1 and Blood of Elves.

According to Deadline, Violet will feature in a “minimum of three episodes,” which indicates she plays a rather important role in a subplot (perhaps akin to Queen Calanthe). Previously, Hissrich heavily implied that everything will now be in more or less the same timeline, “now that the three characters’ stories have started to intersect.” And we know that season 1 ends with Geralt finally finding Ciri.

This new character, Violet, seems to be around Ciri’s age, which suggests there’s a good possibility that she and Ciri could interact. Add that to the fact that the next season will be mostly limited to one timeline, and you get a not-insignificant chance that the storyline could cover Blood of Elves, in which Geralt takes Ciri to train at the Witcher’s stronghold of Kaer Morhen, only for Ciri to later be whisked to get a non-combat-and-isolation focused education at the Temple School in Ellander.

Ciri stays at Ellander for the remainder of that book, and while Ciri isn’t alone at the school, the show may have seen the need to give Ciri a schoolmate and/or eventual foil for those episodes. Laniado’s “Violet” could fit that role precisely.

Or…Violet could simply be a placeholder name for a different character. We’ll find out when The Witcher season 2 lands on Netflix some time in 2021.