Red Riding Hood and Hou Yi the Archer Join Forces in S.L. Huang’s Burning Roses

A gorgeous fairy tale of love and family, of demons and lost gods…

We’re thrilled to reveal the cover to S.L. Huang’s Burning Roses, coming September 29, 2020 from Tor.com Publishing.

When Rosa (aka Red Riding Hood) and Hou Yi the Archer join forces to stop the deadly sunbirds from ravaging the countryside, their quest will take the two women, now blessed and burdened with the hindsight of middle age, into a reckoning of sacrifices made and mistakes mourned, of choices and family and the quest for immortality.

S. L. Huang has a math degree from MIT and is a weapons expert and professional stuntwoman who has worked in Hollywood on Battlestar Galactica and a number of other productions. Huang’s short fiction has appeared in Strange Horizons, Nature, Daily Science Fiction, and The Best American Science Fiction & Fantasy 2016. She is the author of Zero Sum Game, Null Set, and Critical Point.