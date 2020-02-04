Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Coming in August; WandaVision Coming in December

Credit: Marvel Studios

During its quarterly earnings call today, Disney revealed some news about the releases for a couple of upcoming shows for its streaming service, Disney +. The Falcon and Winter Soldier will begin streaming in August, while WandaVision will hit in December.

During this weekend’s Superbowl, Disney released a first look at its three 2020 shows: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki, saying only that they would be coming soon. Now, we have a bit of a better idea when they will begin streaming this fall. However, the company didn’t reveal an exact release date for either series, and it didn’t provide a release month for Loki, which is expected to premiere in 2020.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the first out of the gate, featuring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame as Mackie’s Sam Wilson picks up the mantle of Captain America. WandaVision will follow Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in a show that will looks pretty trippy.

The company also revealed that the streaming service has attracted some incredible numbers: since its launch, 28.6 million have signed up for the service, which was better than expectations. The launch of the new Marvel shows will help retain those subscribers, keeping them locked in to the platform to check out some of the platform’s other offerings while they wait. Disney CEO Bob Iger noted that shows like The Mandalorian isn’t a singular reason for why people sign up, noting that subscribers “watch 10 other things on the service,” after watching the show.