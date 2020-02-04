The Mandalorian Season 2 is Coming In October

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

The Child will be coming back to Disney+ sooner than expected. During its earnings call today, Disney revealed that the second season of The Mandalorian will begin streaming in October.

The news comes as Disney announced that two of its Marvel shows, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision will debut on the platform in August and December. The company didn’t provide an exact release date.

The Mandalorian debuted with the launch of the streaming service last year, and in December, revealed that it had officially renewed the series for a second season, which is currently in production. Iger indicated that there would likely be additional seasons of the show, with the possibility that they might spin off some of the show’s characters into shows of their own. He also noted that more Baby Yoda merchandise is on the way.

In addition to another season of The Mandalorian, Iger noted that they have “a few star wars series in varying” stages of development. The company has announced two shows: one about Obi Wan Kenobi (which has been delayed) and another about Cassian Andor, and others have been rumored to be in the works. Iger says that they’re completely focusing on television at the moment, reiterating that they’re putting films from the franchise on hold for the time being.

Set five years after the end of Return of the Jedi, the show follows the adventures of a lone Mandalorian warrior as he’s tasked with tracking down a mysterious bounty. That bounty turns out to be an alien child, and he goes on the run as fellow bounty hunters and former Imperial soldiers go after him. The first season introduced a number of new characters from around the franchise’s underworld, and it seems likely that we’ll see some of them returning in Season 2.

That makes sense, as the show proved to be a good lead project for the streaming service: Disney says that 28.6 million subscribers have paid for the service, exceeding expectations, and that viewers who watched the series went on to watch at least 10 other items on the service.