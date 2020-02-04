Revealing Seanan McGuire’s Next Wayward Children Book: Across the Green Grass Fields

Tor.com Publishing is excited to announce the name and plot summary to Seanan McGuire’s next Wayward Children book! Across the Green Grass Fields will arrive in January 2021.

In book six of McGuire’s multi-award-winning portal fantasy series we meet Regan. She loves horses. And when she suddenly finds herself thrust through a doorway that asks her to “Be Sure” before swallowing her whole, Regan must learn to live in a world filled with centaurs, kelpies, and other magical equines—a world that expects its human visitors to step up and be heroes.

Across the Green Grass Fields will be published in January 2021, and offers a great jumping-on point for readers new to the series.

The latest installment, Come Tumbling Down, is newly in stores: