Revealing Seanan McGuire’s Next Wayward Children Book: Across the Green Grass Fields

Tor.com Publishing is excited to announce the name and plot summary to Seanan McGuire’s next Wayward Children book! Across the Green Grass Fields will arrive in January 2021.
In book six of McGuire’s multi-award-winning portal fantasy series we meet Regan. She loves horses. And when she suddenly finds herself thrust through a doorway that asks her to “Be Sure” before swallowing her whole, Regan must learn to live in a world filled with centaurs, kelpies, and other magical equines—a world that expects its human visitors to step up and be heroes.
Across the Green Grass Fields will be published in January 2021, and offers a great jumping-on point for readers new to the series.
The latest installment, Come Tumbling Down, is newly in stores:
When Jack left Eleanor West’s School for Wayward Children she was carrying the body of her deliciously deranged sister―whom she had recently murdered in a fit of righteous justice―back to their home on the Moors.
But death in their adopted world isn’t always as permanent as it is here, and when Jack is herself carried back into the school, it becomes clear that something has happened to her. Something terrible. Something of which only the maddest of scientists could conceive. Something only her friends are equipped to help her overcome.
Eleanor West’s “No Quests” rule is about to be broken.
Again.
Comment Preview