Disney + Unveils First Look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki

Screenshot: Marvel Studios

Disney gave viewers a first look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki in a short ad during tonight’s Superbowl. The studio also unveiled a teaser for its upcoming film, Black Widow.

The 30 second ad opens with a look at Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier grabbing his new shield out of a tree (he’s apparently practicing his throwing skills), as well as a couple of quick shots of several people in wing suits, and Sebastian Stan facing off against someone. It certainly looks as though the series, which is expected to debut at some point this year, is going to be filled with plenty of action.

After that, we got a couple shot of WandaVision, which stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff andPaul Bettany as Vision. This one looks a little more trippy — we see several quick shots of the pair as several generations of sitcom stars. The series is apparently going to have something to do with warping reality, and what better way to do that than through the history of television?

Finally, we’ve got a quick glimpse of Tom Hiddleston as Loki, who tells everyone that he’s going to “burn this place to the ground.”

The teaser didn’t reveal when any of the shows would debut, only that they were coming soon.

Earlier in the evening, Marvel dropped a new teaser for Black Widow, the upcoming Scarlett Johansson prequel. We’ve seen a bunch of the scenes here, and hear her tell someone that “the Avengers weren’t my first family.”

Black Widow hits theaters on May 1st, 2020.