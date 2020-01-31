Netflix Shows Off Some Magical Keys in a New Trailer for Locke & Key

Screenshot: Netflix

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s comic series Locke & Key, showing off some of the strange abilities the magical keys of Key House impart on their users.

Set to premiere on February 7th, the series follows the Locke family as they return home to their ancestral home (“the most haunted place in Matheson”) after the family’s patriarch is murdered. While exploring their new home and trying to fit in with their new classmates, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode Locke discover some of the house’s dark secrets: keys that unlock fantastical abilities, and which are connected to long-hidden menace below the house.

This latest trailer shows off a family that’s struggling to adjust to their new home, and what some of those keys do. One duplicates its user, another starts fires, and another can unlock a glowing blue door that lies deep underground.

What other keys will we see? We’ll find out next week.