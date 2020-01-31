Owen Wilson Steps Out of Your Dreams, Joins Disney+’s Loki

Credit: Touchstone Pictures

Owen Wilson is joining Marvel’s forthcoming series Loki in an undisclosed role, reports Variety. Wow!

Marvel hasn’t said what role Wilson will play in the show but it’s probably not faux cowboy novelist Eli Cash (pictured above), even though the premise of the Loki show isn’t too dissimilar from Cash’s seminal work Old Custer.

Wilson will join star Tom Hiddleston, who reprises his role from earlier installments of the franchise, as well as actress Sophia Di Martino (Yesterday). Kate Herron (Daybreak, Sex Education) is slated to direct the six-episode series, which is currently in preproduction and slated for release in 2021.

Wilson is a high-profile star for the project. As Variety points out, he’s worked on a range of films, from voicing Lightning McQueen in Cars and its sequels, and has starred in several Wes Anderson’s films.

The story reportedly takes place after Avengers: Endgame, following Loki as he jumps around time to mess with human history, and potentially linking up with the upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

The series is one of several that Disney has announced for its streaming service. The first to debut is expected to be The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (sometime in 2020), with WandaVision (recently bumped up to a 2020 release), What If? (2021), Hawkeye (2021), Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk to follow.

Oh. What if Wilson is playing the voice of the Loki-mobile?

No, that’s too silly.

Unless…