Watch the Trailer for Epix’s Modern-Day Take on War of the Worlds

Screenshot: Epix

Last year, StudioCanal released an eight-episode adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic science fiction novel, The War of the Worlds in France. Next month, the series will make its US debut on Epix, which released a new trailer for the project.

StudioCanal and Fox Networks produced the series, which debuted in France in October 2019. The “multifaceted’ series is set in the present day (as opposed to the other 2019 War of the Worlds series produced by the BBC, set in period England), depicting a number of European survivors in the aftermath a massive alien invasion.

The show stars Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Daisy Edgar Jones, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, and Guillaume Gouix. The series will debut in the US on February 16th.

War of the Worlds isn’t the only genre project Epix has in the works: the network has a second season of Pennyworth (based on the DC character) coming up, and recently announced that it is developing a series based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Warlord Chronicles.