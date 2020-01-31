Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Watch the Trailer for Epix’s Modern-Day Take on War of the Worlds

Fri Jan 31, 2020 4:40pm 3 comments 3 Favorites [+]
Screenshot: Epix

Last year, StudioCanal released an eight-episode adaptation of H.G. Wells’ classic science fiction novel, The War of the Worlds in France. Next month, the series will make its US debut on Epix, which released a new trailer for the project.

StudioCanal and Fox Networks produced the series, which debuted in France in October 2019. The “multifaceted’ series is set in the present day (as opposed to the other 2019 War of the Worlds series produced by the BBC, set in period England), depicting a number of European survivors in the aftermath a massive alien invasion.

The show stars Gabriel Byrne, Elizabeth McGovern, Léa Drucker, Natasha Little, Daisy Edgar Jones, Stéphane Caillard, Adel Bencherif, and Guillaume Gouix. The series will debut in the US on February 16th.

War of the Worlds isn’t the only genre project Epix has in the works: the network has a second season of Pennyworth (based on the DC character) coming up, and recently announced that it is developing a series based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Warlord Chronicles.

citation

Back to the top of the page

3 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.