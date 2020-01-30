Ron Howard Says the Willow Series Will Take Place “Decades” After the Film

Details about Disney Plus’ Willow series have been kept tightly under wraps, but now, we finally know a bit about the setting. Speaking with Collider, Ron Howard— the director of the original 1988 film—revealed that the show would be a sequel taking place long after the events of the film.

“Warwick Davis is going to be in it and so yes, I think it’s safe to say it’s decades later,” he told the publication.

Howard also clarified that Disney Plus has yet to officially sign on to the project.

“We’re working on it, it’s not greenlit, but I was just on the phone today discussing it with Jonathan [Kasdan] who has written the scripts,” the director told Variety. “It’s in serious development, but there’s nothing to announce quite yet.”

Previously, screenwriter Jonathan Kasdan published a cryptic tweet that seemed to imply the writing for the show had officially begun. Uploading a photo of a hat emblazoned with the film’s titular character, he wrote, “The office is open.”

The office is open. pic.twitter.com/wty5ENi3He — Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) January 6, 2020

Back in December, the LA Times reported that Kasdan had completed the script for the pilot. And if Howard’s Variety comments are anything to go by, it sounds as though the scripts for later episodes are nearing completion.

There’s no word yet on a release date, cast members, or other production details. Davis himself has yet to confirm involvement with the project.