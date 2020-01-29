Some of the Best from Tor.com 2019 Is Out Now!

The 2019 edition of Some of the Best From Tor.com is out today! This anthology features twenty-four of our favorite original stories published on the site in the past year.
Of course, you can always read these—and all other—Tor.com stories for free whenever you’d like, but starting today they will be available world-wide as a single, easy-to-read, FREE ebook, available from all your favorite vendors.
These stories were acquired and edited for Tor.com by Ruoxi Chen, Ellen Datlow, Diana Gill, Jennifer Gunnels, Lindsey Hall, Patrick Nielsen Hayden, Lee Harris, Beth Meacham, Marco Palmieri, Cory Skerry, Jonathan Strahan, and Ann VanderMeer. Each story is accompanied by an original illustration.
Some of the Best of Tor.com 2019
Table of Contents
- “Deriving Life” by Elizabeth Bear
- “For He Can Creep” by Siobhan Carroll
- “Beyond the El” by John Chu
- “Zeitgeber” by Greg Egan
- “One/Zero” by Kathleen Ann Goonan
- “As the Last I May Know” by S. L. Huang
- “Skinner Box” by Carole Johnstone
- “Water: A History” by KJ Kabza
- “The Song” by Erinn L. Kemper
- “Articulated Restraint” by Mary Robinette Kowal
- “Painless” by Rich Larson
- “Seonag and the Seawolves” by M. Evan MacGriogair
- “Any Way the Wind Blows” by Seanan McGuire
- “Blue Morphos in the Garden” by Lis Mitchell
- “His Footsteps, Through Darkness and Light” by Mimi Mondal
- “Old Media” by Annalee Newitz
- “More Real Than Him” by Silvia Park
- “The Hundredth House Had No Walls” by Laurie Penny
- “The Touches” by Brenda Peynado
- “Knowledgeable Creatures” by Christopher Rowe
- “Blood Is Another Word for Hunger” by Rivers Solomon
- “The Last Voyage of Skidbladnir” by Karin Tidbeck
- “Circus Girl, The Hunter, and Mirror Boy” by JY Yang
- “The Time Invariance of Snow” by E. Lily Yu
