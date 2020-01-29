Tor.com

Some of the Best from Tor.com 2019 Is Out Now!

Wed Jan 29, 2020 9:15am 5 comments 1 Favorite [+]

The 2019 edition of Some of the Best From Tor.com is out today! This anthology features twenty-four of our favorite original stories published on the site in the past year.

Of course, you can always read these—and all other—Tor.com stories for free whenever you’d like, but starting today they will be available world-wide as a single, easy-to-read, FREE ebook, available from all your favorite vendors.

These stories were acquired and edited for Tor.com by Ruoxi Chen, Ellen Datlow, Diana Gill, Jennifer Gunnels, Lindsey Hall, Patrick Nielsen Hayden, Lee Harris, Beth Meacham, Marco Palmieri, Cory Skerry, Jonathan Strahan, and Ann VanderMeer. Each story is accompanied by an original illustration.

Some of the Best of Tor.com 2019
Table of Contents

 

Buy Some of the Best from Tor.com 2019 from:

