Amanda Bridgeman’s The Subjugate Has Been Optioned for TV, With a Sequel Forthcoming From Angry Robot

In a deal negotiated by literary agent Alex Adsett, The Subjugate by Amanda Bridgeman has been optioned for TV by an Oscar and Golden Globe nominated production company. In addition, the sequel, The Sensation has been commissioned by Angry Robot and will publish on October 13th, 2020!

Published in November 2018, The Subjugate explores topical themes of rehabilitation, recidivism and advancing technology in a captivating near-future science fiction thriller. Years after a global event known as ‘The Crash’, where a terrorist attack left those using connected neural implants either dead or brain-damaged, many people have pulled away from the cities and set up tech-free communities. Two troubled San Francisco homicide detectives race to find a serial killer in a religious tech-free town, Bountiful, which borders the Solme Complex; a high-tech prison filled with surgically reformed violent criminals who wear electronic headband ‘halos’ like leashes. The criminals enter the Solme Complex as ‘Subjugates’ and are transformed into placid town servants called ‘Serenes’. But are they truly cured?

The sequel, The Sensation, continues to follow detective Salvi Brentt as she investigates the seedy underworld of the Sensation:

A series of brutal murders has the homicide division of San Francisco’s Hub 9 working overtime. But as the bodies mount, they begin to question whether the attacks are random or somehow connected. When one of their own falls victim, Detective Salvi Brentt and her homicide team join forces with the narcotics and cyber divisions to track down those responsible. They soon discover that a volatile new drug-tech experience, involving black market neural implants, has hit the streets, causing an epidemic of violence and missing persons. With the clock ticking and the bodies piling up, Salvi must go deep undercover in the seedy Sensation club scene to find out who is behind it. But in the secretive playgrounds of the rich and powerful, some will stop at nothing to protect their empire… Will the underground crime scene bury Salvi with it?

We’re also delighted to reveal the cover!

Amanda Bridgeman is a Tin Duck Award winner, an Aurealis and Ditmar Awards finalist, and the author of several science fiction novels, including the bestselling space opera/military SF Aurora series, alien contact drama The Time of the Stripes, and sci-fi crime thriller The Subjugate.