Hate All Too (In)Human: Revealing P. Djèlí Clark’s Ring Shout

Nebula, Locus, and Alex Award-winner P. Djèlí Clark returns with Ring Shout, a dark fantasy historical novella that gives an unflinching look at Ku Klux Klan’s reign of terror. Check out the cover for Ring Shout below—available November 2020 from Tor.com Publishing.

D. W. Griffith is a sorcerer, and The Birth of a Nation is a spell that drew upon the darkest thoughts and wishes from the heart of America. Now, rising in power and prominence, the Klan has a plot to unleash Hell on Earth. Luckily, Maryse Boudreaux has a magic sword and a head full of tales. When she’s not running bootleg whiskey through Prohibition Georgia, she’s fighting monsters she calls “Ku Kluxes.” She’s damn good at it, too. But to confront this ongoing evil, she must journey between worlds to face nightmares made flesh—and her own demons. Together with a foul-mouthed sharpshooter and a Harlem Hellfighter, Maryse sets out to save a world from the hate that would consume it.

P. Djéli Clark is the Hugo and Sturgeon nominated author of the novellas The Black God’s Drums, winner of the 2019 Alex Award from the American Library Association, and The Haunting of Tram Car 015. His writings have appeared in publications Tor.com, Daily Science Fiction, Heroic Fantasy Quarterly, Apex, Lightspeed, Beneath Ceaseless Skies, among others. His short story “The Secret Lives of the Nine Negro Negro Teeth of Washington” has earned him both the Nebula and Locus Awards. He is also a founding member of FIYAH Literary Magazine and an infrequent reviewer at Strange Horizons. He is currently working on his debut novel, Master of Djinn, based on the world of his Tor.com short story “A Dead Djinn in Cairo.”