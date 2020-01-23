Tor.com

Science fiction. Fantasy. The universe. And related subjects.

Jodie Whittaker Will Play the Thirteenth Doctor for Another Season of Doctor Who

Thu Jan 23, 2020 10:58am 5 comments 2 Favorites [+]
Screenshot: BBC

The Doctor will not be regenerating any time soon. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jodie Whittaker has revealed that she’ll be playing the Thirteenth Doctor for at least one more season.

“Yes, I’m doing another season,” she told the publication. “That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie! [Laughs] I absolutely adore it. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!”

There’s no word yet on whether any other actors will be reprising their roles, or if Chris Chibnall will return as showrunner.

Previously, it was confirmed that Doctor Who seasons 13 and 14 are definitely happening. They’ll continue to air on BBC America, but will be made available on HBO Max as well, along with all previous 12 seasons of Doctor Who. 

The next episode of Doctor Who season 12 airs this Sunday on BBC America. In the meantime, catch up with our recaps.

citation

Back to the top of the page

5 Comments

Subscribe to this thread

Post a Comment

All comments must meet the community standards outlined in Tor.com's Moderation Policy or be subject to moderation. Thank you for keeping the discussion, and our community, civil and respectful.

Hate the CAPTCHA? Tor.com members can edit comments, skip the preview, and never have to prove they're not robots. Join now!

Latest Posts

New in Series

all series

Recent Comments

more comments

Our Privacy Notice has been updated to explain how we use cookies, which you accept by continuing to use this website. To withdraw your consent, see Your Choices.