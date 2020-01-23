Jodie Whittaker Will Play the Thirteenth Doctor for Another Season of Doctor Who

Screenshot: BBC

The Doctor will not be regenerating any time soon. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jodie Whittaker has revealed that she’ll be playing the Thirteenth Doctor for at least one more season.

“Yes, I’m doing another season,” she told the publication. “That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie! [Laughs] I absolutely adore it. At some point, these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!”

There’s no word yet on whether any other actors will be reprising their roles, or if Chris Chibnall will return as showrunner.

Previously, it was confirmed that Doctor Who seasons 13 and 14 are definitely happening. They’ll continue to air on BBC America, but will be made available on HBO Max as well, along with all previous 12 seasons of Doctor Who.

