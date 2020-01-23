A Captain Marvel Sequel Is Officially In Development at Disney

Screenshot: Marvel Studios

A Captain Marvel sequel is officially in the works! According to Variety, the project is in development over at Disney. And as the studio finalizes negotiations with WandaVision staff writer Megan McDonnell, we could definitely see some sort of crossover with the show.

As Variety reports, the forthcoming WandaVision show will feature Monica Rambeau as an adult, to be played by If Beale Street Could Talk‘s Teyonah Parris. Monica first appeared as a child in Captain Marvel, so depending on her WandaVision storyline, she could very well end up being the link between the show and the sequel.

WandaVision will arrive on Disney Plus in 2020. As previously reported, it will star Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany as Vision. Official plot details for the series have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, there’s no word yet on a release date, title, cast, or any other production details for Captain Marvel 2.