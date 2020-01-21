Oscar Isaac Will Play Mitchell Hundred in the Film Adaptation of Ex Machina

Screenshot: A24

Once again, Oscar Isaac will be the star of a film called Ex Machina. Or rather, this time, Oscar Isaac will be starring in a film based on a work called Ex Machina, whose name was changed for the adaptation, presumably to avoid confusion about which Oscar Isaac-starring Ex Machina filmgoers are talking about at any given time.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar Isaac will be playing superhero-turned-politician Mitchell Hundred in The Great Machine, the film adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Tony Harris’ comic book series of a different name. He’ll also be producing the film, THR reports, alongside his manager and producer Jason Spire.

As previously reported, Seberg writers Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel are set to adapt, while Vaughan has also hopped onboard as one of the producers.

Here’s the series’ official synopsis, according to Penguin Random House:

When a strange accident gives civil engineer Mitchell Hundred the amazing ability to control machinery, he uses his newfound powers to become the world’s first living, breathing superhero. But the thrill of risking his life simply to help maintain the status quo eventually wears thin, leading Mitch to retire from masked crime-fighting in order to run for Mayor of New York City–an election he wins by a landslide. And that’s when the real weirdness begins. Before it’s over, the lives of Mayor Hundred and everyone around him will be turned upside down and inside out–and the very fate of humanity will turn on his actions. Will the man who stopped the second plane on 9/11 be able to resist the incalculably greater threat now looming on the horizon? Or will he prove to be the ultimate example of the corrupting nature of power?

There’s no word yet on a release date, other cast members, or additional production details.